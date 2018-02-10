1 man in hospital after shooting near Blackcreek and Trethewey

Emergency crews are responding to a shooting in the Eglinton Avenue West area that has left one man injured.

Police said they received reports of several gunshots near Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers find one male with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In a separate incident, a person suffering from gunshot wounds made his way to a hospital in the city's west end.

His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police have not confirmed whether these two incidents are connected.

