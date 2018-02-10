Skip to Main Content
1 man in hospital after shooting near Blackcreek and Trethewey
1 man in hospital after shooting near Blackcreek and Trethewey

Emergency crews are responding to a shooting in the Eglinton West area that has left one man injured.

Paramedics transported the man to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Police were called to Crestview Heights and Trethewey Drive Wednesday evening for reports of several gunshots in the area. They arrived to find one man with gunshot wounds. (CBC News)

Emergency crews are responding to a shooting in the Eglinton Avenue West area that has left one man injured.

Police said they received reports of several gunshots near Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Officers find one male with gunshot wounds. 

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

In a separate incident, a person suffering from gunshot wounds made his way to a hospital in the city's west end. 

His injuries are non-life threatening. 

Police have not confirmed whether these two incidents are connected. 

