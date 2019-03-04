1 man dead, another under arrest at Mount Pleasant and Eglinton

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man was pronounced dead Monday near Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Officers located the victim at 133 Broadway Ave. at 2 p.m. Monday, where he was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead, according to police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante.

There's no word yet on the nature of his injuries.

According to Arrogante, a 42-year-old man was arrested, although the incident hasn't yet been ruled a homicide.

She said the homicide bureau has been notified.

