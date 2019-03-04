1 man dead, another under arrest at Mount Pleasant and Eglinton
Toronto police have made an arrest after a man was pronounced dead Monday near Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East.
Homicide bureau has been notified after victim found unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene
Officers located the victim at 133 Broadway Ave. at 2 p.m. Monday, where he was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead, according to police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante.
There's no word yet on the nature of his injuries.
According to Arrogante, a 42-year-old man was arrested, although the incident hasn't yet been ruled a homicide.
She said the homicide bureau has been notified.