1 man dead, another under arrest at Mount Pleasant and Eglinton

Toronto police have made an arrest after a man was pronounced dead Monday near Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Homicide bureau has been notified after victim found unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene

CBC News ·
A man was found unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene after being located at 133 Broadway Ave. Monday. (CBC)

Officers located the victim at 133 Broadway Ave. at 2 p.m. Monday, where he was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead, according to police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante.

There's no word yet on the nature of his injuries. 

According to Arrogante, a 42-year-old man was arrested, although the incident hasn't yet been ruled a homicide. 

She said the homicide bureau has been notified.
 

