1 man dead, another in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Etobicoke
It happened in a townhouse near Kipling Avenue and Mt. Olive Drive just after 7:30 p.m.
One man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Etobicoke Sunday evening, Toronto police say.
When officers arrived on scene they found the two men with gunshot wounds.
Police say one man died on scene and the other has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
SHOOTING: UPDATE<br>Kipling Av + Mt Olive Dr<br>*8:10pm*<br>- this is now a homicide investigation<br>- 1 victim has been pronounced deceased<br>- 1 victim has been taken to hospital by emergency run with life threatening injuries<br>- anyone with info contact 416-808-2300<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1838399?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1838399</a><br>^lb—@TPSOperations