Skip to Main Content
1 man dead, another in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Etobicoke
Toronto

1 man dead, another in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Etobicoke

One man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Etobicoke Sunday evening, Toronto police say. 

It happened in a townhouse near Kipling Avenue and Mt. Olive Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

CBC News ·
Police say the one surviving victim has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

One man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Etobicoke Sunday evening, Toronto police say. 

It happened in a townhouse near Kipling Avenue and Mt. Olive Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found the two men with gunshot wounds. 

Police say one man died on scene and the other has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now