1 man dead, another in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Etobicoke

One man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Etobicoke Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

It happened in a townhouse near Kipling Avenue and Mt. Olive Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found the two men with gunshot wounds.

Police say one man died on scene and the other has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.