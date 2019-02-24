1 male dead, another seriously injured in Jamestown shooting

One male is dead and another badly injured following a double shooting in Jamestown on Sunday afternoon, according to Toronto police.

Officers were called to the corner of John Garland Boulevard and Kendleton Drive shortly before 2 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Police located two male victims shortly after arriving on scene, said Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

Paramedics transported one of the victims with life-threatening injuries to Sunnybrook Hospital, according to Toronto police Insp. Darren Alldrit, who spoke with reporters at the scene.

Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto that victim later died in hospital. His death marks the city's 10th homicide of 2019.

Alldrit said the other victim was also transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information about the victims was immediately available, Alldrit said, adding that homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Officers are currently canvassing the area in search of potential witnesses.