1 killed, 1 injured in double stabbing in northwest Toronto
One person is dead and another has been transported to hospital with life threatening injuries following a double stabbing in northwest Toronto early Thursday morning, according to paramedics.
Emergency crews were called for reports of a stabbing around 6 a.m.
Emergency services were called to Mould Avenue, near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue W., around 6 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When police arrived, they found one person dead at the scene.
Police did not provide any other information about the victims.
