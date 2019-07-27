Skip to Main Content
1 dead, several people critically injured in Highway 407 crash in Whitby, OPP say
407 wb west of lakeridge road all lanes blocked also highway 412 northbound to 407 west closed for investigation Multi-vehicle crash, serious collision, multiple patients, critical injuries by a number of those occupants in the vheicle, circumstances not yet nkown

All westbound lanes of the highway are closed at Lakeridge Road for the investigation

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says all westbound lanes of the highway have been closed for the investigation. (OPP GTA Traffic/Twitter)

One person is dead and several people have been critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 407 in Whitby, Ontario Provincial Police say. 

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says all westbound lanes of the highway have been closed at Lakeridge Road for the investigation. The exact number of people hurt is not yet known.

Investigators believe one vehicle travelling eastbound crossed over the median and ended up on the westbound side, where it was struck by another vehicle, Schmidt said.

One passenger in the vehicle that crossed the centre line, a 25-year-old man, died at the scene. 

Some eastbound lanes are also closed for the investigation. Highway 412 northbound is also closed at the 407.

 


 

