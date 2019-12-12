1 dead in Etobicoke residential fire that also leaves firefighter injured

One person is dead after a residential fire in Etobicoke Wednesday night, Toronto Fire says.

Emergency crews were called to a two-storey home in the Triple Crown Avenue and Mare Crescent area, near Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard, shortly after 9 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find an active, two-alarm fire.

"Their gear is absolutely scorched," said Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop. "Inside that building, it is absolutely scorched. The heat was so bad it actually melted the shed to the rear of the building."

"The men and women tonight did an absolutely admirable job," he added.

One firefighter was also overcome by smoke and taken to hospital for extreme heat-related injuries.

It's unclear where the fire originated, but it appears to have started in the back and roof area of the home before spreading to the basement.

Approximately 10 fire trucks were at the scene.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.