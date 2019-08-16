1 dead in daylight shooting in Roncesvalles that police believe was targeted

One person is dead in what police believe was a targeted daylight shooting in Roncesvalles Friday.

Police were called to the Roncesvalles Avenue and Grenadier Road area just south of Dundas Street West around 4:15 p.m. Friday for reports of multiple gunshots.

Officers arrived to find a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Police say they believe it was a drive-by shooting and are canvassing the neighbourhood hoping anyone who may have seen the incident or who may have surveillance video will come forward.

Investigators say a light-skinned male, about 5'11" with a skinny build is believed to be behind the shooting. They believe he got into a waiting white Mercedes v300 that was reportedly seen fleeing the area eastbound.

Police believe another person was driving the vehicle.

The homicide unit has taken over the case.

Roncesvalles Avenue is closed in both directions from Grenadier Road to Constance Street for the investigation.