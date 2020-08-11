1 dead in apartment fire in Toronto's west end
Police received reports of smoke coming from the 20th floor of an apartment on Queen Street West
One person has died after a fire in an apartment in Toronto's west end on Monday afternoon, police say.
Toronto police say they received a report of dark smoke coming from the 20th floor of an apartment building near Dunn Avenue and Queen Street West.
The fire was successfully extinguished but officers confirmed that one patient with the paramedics had died. There were no other injuries reported, police said.
More to come.
FIRE: (UPDATE)<br>Dunn Ave & Queen St W<br>- police o/s<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> & TorontoMedics o/s<br>- officers confirmed there is 1 deceased patient with paramedics<br>- no other reported injuries<br>- ongoing investigation<br>- any info call police 416-808-2222<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1455141?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1455141</a><br>^al—@TPSOperations