1 dead following drowning in North York: police

One person died following a drowning near Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road in North York, Toronto police say.

According to Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, the call came in around 6 p.m. for a report that someone was face down in a pool near Beechwood and Fenn avenues.

Toronto paramedics say the victim was found without vital signs and was later pronounced dead on scene.

According to police, reports indicate that the victim was an elderly woman.