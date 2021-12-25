1 dead, 6 injured in 3-alarm fire in Scarborough

One person has died and six others, including firefighters, were injured in a three-alarm fire in Scarborough early Christmas morning.

Toronto police said they were called to Scarborough Golf Club Road, near Kingston Road, at 3:39 a.m. for reports of a fire in the basement of a home. The fire was initially classified as a two-alarm but eventually upgraded to three-alarm, police said.

"When we arrived, we found smoke visible," said Toronto Fire Services District Chief Stephan Powell.

"Crews went into the building to fight the fire, and several firefighters encountered heavy smoke and very tough conditions. Several of them fell through the floor," Powell said.

One person in the home was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto paramedics said, and six others, including firefighters, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Our <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> crews are operating at a very difficult and tragic fire scene on Scarborough Golf Club road. I extend deepest condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this terrible fire. —@ChiefPeggTFS

Three families have been displaced as a result of the fire and the Red Cross has been called in to help find them accommodation, Powell said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Toronto Fire Services are investigating what led to the fire.