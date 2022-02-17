1 dead after shooting in North York, police say

SHOOTING:<br>Bathurst St + Steeles Ave West<br>3:17pm<br>- Reports of a shooting at a residence <br>- Officers are on scene <br>- One male located who has been shot<br>- Officers providing life-saving measures<a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> are on scene<br>- Male has been pronounced deceased<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO314804?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO314804</a><br>^lb