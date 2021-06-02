1 dead following townhouse fire in Milton

One person is dead following a house fire in Milton early Wednesday morning, Halton Regional Police said.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Steeles Avenue West around 12:30 a.m. for reports of an active fire in part of a six-unit row house.

When officers arrived, they found one of the units on the main floor of the two-storey structure ablaze, according to Milton's fire chief Peter Gatto.

Gatto said firefighters were met with "very tough conditions" such as high heat and heavy smoke upon entering the building.

The body of an unidentified person was later found inside the home after the Milton Fire Department extinguished the fire. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Crews did a primary search of the first and second floor units, Gatto said.

The body of an unidentified person was later found inside the home after the Milton Fire Department extinguished the fire.

No other residents were injured, but two officers were assessed by paramedics at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Gatto said the fire was contained to the unit of origin, but the cause of the blaze is still unknown.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) will be investigating with the help of Halton police.