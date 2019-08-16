1 dead after daylight shooting in Roncesvalles

One person is dead following a daylight shooting in Roncesvalles, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the Roncesvalles Avenue and Grenadier Road area just south of Dundas Street West around 4:15 p.m. Friday for reports of two gunshots.

Officers arrived to find a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

There is no word on suspects yet, but a white SUV was reportedly seen fleeing the area.

Police say the homicide unit will be investigating.

Roncesvalles is closed in both directions from Grenadier Road to Constance Street for the investigation.