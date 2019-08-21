Skip to Main Content
1 dead after being struck by vehicle in North York
Toronto

1 dead after being struck by vehicle in North York

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York Tuesday evening.

Victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, pronounced dead soon after

CBC News ·
Toronto police were called to the area of Laureleaf Road South and Steeles Avenue East just after 9 p.m. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York Tuesday evening.

Toronto police were called to the area of Laureleaf Road South and Steeles Avenue East just after 9 p.m. 

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and pronounced dead soon after.

The collision reconstruction team is on the scene investigating.

Steeles Avenue East is closed in both directions from Valloncliffe Road to Canadiana Drive. 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|