1 dead after being struck by vehicle in North York
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York Tuesday evening.
Toronto police were called to the area of Laureleaf Road South and Steeles Avenue East just after 9 p.m.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and pronounced dead soon after.
The collision reconstruction team is on the scene investigating.
Steeles Avenue East is closed in both directions from Valloncliffe Road to Canadiana Drive.
