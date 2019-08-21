1 dead after being struck by vehicle in North York

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York Tuesday evening.

Toronto police were called to the area of Laureleaf Road South and Steeles Avenue East just after 9 p.m.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and pronounced dead soon after.

The collision reconstruction team is on the scene investigating.

Steeles Avenue East is closed in both directions from Valloncliffe Road to Canadiana Drive.