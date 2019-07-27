1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 407 crash in Whitby, OPP say

One person is dead and four people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 407 in Whitby, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says all westbound lanes of the highway have been closed at Lakeridge Road for the investigation. The exact number of people hurt is not yet known.

Investigators believe one vehicle travelling eastbound crossed over the median and ended up on the westbound side, where it was struck by another vehicle, Schmidt said.

One passenger in the vehicle that crossed the centre line, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

Some eastbound lanes are also closed for the investigation. Highway 412 northbound is also closed at the 407.

