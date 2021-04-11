1 dead, 3 injured following 2-vehicle collision in Brampton

One person is dead and three others suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Bartley Bull Parkway and Main Street, north of Steeles Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m.

Police said an occupant of one of the vehicles sustained life-threatening injuries and was going to be transported to a trauma centre. However, that person died on scene, Peel police spokesperson Akhil Mooken said.

A total of four people were in the two vehicles at the time of the crash.

The Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation, police say, and there are road closures in the area as they investigate.

Witnesses are asked to contact investigators if they have any information including dashcam footage of the incident.