1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near Black Creek and Trethewey
Two men taken to hospital while a third man pronounced deceased at the scene, police say
One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting near Black Creek and Trethewey on Saturday night, Toronto police say.
Police said they responded around 10:26 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots near the intersection of Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive. When they arrived, they located three people with gunshot wounds.
Two men were transported to hospital while the third was pronounced deceased, police said.
Police say it is now a homicide investigation. No information has been released on the suspects.
SHOOTING: UPDATE<br>Martha Eaton Way + Trethewey Dr<br>- police are on scene<br>- shooting occurred outside<br>- 2 men have been transported to hospital by <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a><br>- 1 person has been pronounced deceased<br>- this is now a homicide investigation<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1543961?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1543961</a><br>^lb—@TPSOperations