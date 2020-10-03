1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in North York apartment
2 men seen fleeing the area, police say
One person has died following a triple shooting in a North York apartment building on Saturday morning, Toronto police say.
According to Const. David Hopkinson, it happened around 5:15 a.m. in the area of Keele Street and Whitburn Crescent.
Officers located three people suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries. Hopkinson said life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim died on scene.
The other two victims were transported to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Police say two men were seen fleeing the area.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
SHOOTING:<br>Whitburn Cres + Keele St<br>* 5:14 am *<br>- In a building<br>- 3 people shot<br>- 1 person with life threatening injuries<br>- 2 men seen fleeing<br>- Officers with victim<br>- Life saving measures attempted<br>- Victim has succumbed to their injuries<br>- Pronounced deceased<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1876749?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1876749</a><br>^dh <a href="https://t.co/jZMxc6PpzQ">pic.twitter.com/jZMxc6PpzQ</a>—@TPSOperations