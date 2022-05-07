1 dead, 1 injured after plaza shooting in Scarborough
Police are investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead and another man injured.
Man in his 30s was rushed to hospital where he later died, police say
Toronto police were called to a plaza parking lot at Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East around 3 a.m. on Saturday.
A man in his 30s and a man in his 20s were both shot, police say.
The man in his 30s was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition but later died, while the man in his 20s did not sustain life-threatening injuries.
Officers have not yet released any suspect information.
Anyone with information that might help is being asked to contact police.