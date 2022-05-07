1 dead, 1 injured after plaza shooting in Scarborough

Police are investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead and another man injured.

Toronto police were called to a plaza parking lot at Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

A man in his 30s and a man in his 20s were both shot, police say.

The man in his 30s was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition but later died, while the man in his 20s did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Officers have not yet released any suspect information.

Anyone with information that might help is being asked to contact police.