1 dead, 1 in custody following assault near Bloor and Spadina

One woman has died and one person is in custody following an assault near Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue on Sunday, Toronto police say.

According to Const. David Hopkinson, police received a call around 2:40 p.m. of an assault in the area of Harbord Street and Brunswick Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital, where she later died.

One person was arrested in the area of the incident and is now in custody, Hopkinson said.

It's unclear how the suspect in custody is related to the incident, police say.

Police are treating the death as "suspicious" and are currently on scene investigating, Hopkinson added.