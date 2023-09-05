1 dead, 1 critically injured following Scarborough collision

An elderly man is dead and an older woman critically injured after they were hit by a truck in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Sgt. Melissa Kulik said the collision happened at a plaza near Steeles Avenue E. and Silver Star Boulevard, east of Kennedy Road, around 12:20 p.m.

Kulik said the truck was reversing when it struck the two pedestrians.

Toronto paramedics say the man was pronounced dead on scene. The woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police, Kulik said.

Police say roads in the area are closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.