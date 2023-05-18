Toronto police report slight decrease in hate crimes in 2022, numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic

A new report from Toronto police says the number of reported hate crimes in the city slightly decreased in 2022, but the number still remains much higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The report presented Thursday at a police services board meeting stated that compared to 2021, the number of reported hate crimes decreased approximately six per cent from 257 to 242.

The report also says, based on data collected between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, that despite the decrease, "the number of reported hate crimes in 2022 is 74 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic level in 2019, which was approximately 139, and 40 per cent higher than the 10-year average (2013-2022), which is approximately 173 per year."

The force says members of the city's Jewish and Black communities were most often targeted for hate-motivated mischief to property, while members of the LGBTQ community were most frequently victims of hate-motivated assaults.

It also says that while anti-Asian hate crimes decreased in 2022, they were still higher than pre-pandemic years.

The figures show 33 hate crimes were recorded on public transit in 2022, a 15 per cent decline compared to the year before.