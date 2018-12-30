The Humboldt Broncos bus crash was selected as Canada's News Story of the Year. (Humboldt Broncos/Twitter)

Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team was on its way to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask., when its bus and a semi-truck collided at a crossroads on April 6, killing 16 people and injuring 13.

(Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

The crash made headlines around the world and struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians, uniting the country in grief. It was chosen by Canadian media as Canada's News Story of the Year.

(Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Canada's dynamic duo

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir concluded their illustrious careers in 2018, winning their second ice dance Olympic gold medal with a record-setting total score at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

(Kevin Light/CBC Sports)

The iconic Canadian ice dancers were named CBC Sports Canadian Athletes of the Year.

(Kevin Light/CBC Sports)

Toronto van attack

Ten people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a van plowed into pedestrians on a crowded sidewalk in Toronto on April 23.

(Albert Leung/CBC)

Alek Minassian, 26, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, and is set to go on trial on Feb. 3, 2020.

(David Donnelly/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne were among the high-profile dignitaries who joined the sprawling crowd of mourners at a vigil in Toronto's Mel Lastman Square to honour the victims of the attack.

(Carly Thomas/CBC)

Toronto Danforth attack

Toronto was struck by tragedy again after a shooting rampage on the city's bustling Danforth Avenue on July 22.

(Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Reese Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, were killed, while 13 others, ranging in age from 17 to 59, suffered gunshot wounds.

(Meagan Fitzpatrick/CBC)

Kinder Morgan protests

The proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline has been one of the most contentious and divisive issues in Canadian politics this year, prompting several protests across the country.

(Christer Waara/CBC)

Above, two Greenpeace Canada activists are seen scaling one of Kinder Morgan's drills in Delta, B.C., in May.

In March pipeline opponents held demonstrations in front of the offices of MPs across the country as part of a national day of action against Kinder Morgan.

(Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Historic flooding in New Brunswick

(Trevor Lyons/CBC)

Record-level flooding devastated parts of New Brunswick this summer, washing away roads and destroying homes.

(Shane Fowler/CBC)

The federal government provided support to the province's flood relief effort, including help from the military.

(Mary-Catherine McIntosh/CBC)

Worst fire season on record in B.C.

British Columbia was under a state of emergency this summer as nearly 13,000 square kilometres of the province burned, pushing past the record set in 2017.

(Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Tornado rips through Ottawa, Gatineau, Que.

(Kristin Nelson/CBC)

A powerful twister tore through the rural Ottawa community of Dunrobin on Sept. 21, destroying dozens of homes.

The tornado — one of two that touched down in the Ottawa-Gatineau region — had wind speeds reaching as high as 265 km/h.

(Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Canada legalizes recreational cannabis

Canada became the first major Western nation to legalize and regulate the sale of cannabis for recreational use in 2018.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The world was watching when the country made history with the first legal sale of non-medicinal pot just after midnight on Oct. 17, marking the beginning of what the New York Times dubbed Canada's "national experiment."

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The move to legalize cannabis for recreational use, sparking an entirely new industry wih wide-ranging implications for nearly every facet of society, has been voted The Canadian Press Business News Story of the Year.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

B.C.'s giant old growth cedars

British Columbia's coastal forests are home to enormous, ancient trees that can reach staggering heights and live for up to 1,000 years.

(Chris Corday/CBC)

The trees are a symbol of the ongoing battle in the province between environmentalists — who want old-growth trees off limits to cutting — and forestry workers, who want at least some old-growth trees available to logging.

(TJ Watt/Ancient Forest Alliance)

Ken Wu, executive director for the environmental group Ancient Forest Alliance, is seen above with a stump of a Western redcedar measuring four metres across at Gordon River, near Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island.