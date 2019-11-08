Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission names new CEO

The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) has tapped Eric Zakrewski as its next chief executive officer.

In a news release announcing his hiring, Zakrewski is said to have 25 years of business and project management experience, including being responsible for the incorporation of True Grit Engineering, a Thunder Bay-based firm that grew to have more than 50 employees.

"(Zakrewski's) project management skills will be an asset to the CEDC. We are very fortunate to have him join our team," board chair Craig Urquhart said in a written statement.

Zakrewski also serves as the vice chair of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation's Our Hearts at Home fundraising campaign, which is working to bring cardiovascular surgery to the regional hospital.

Effective Nov. 18, Zakrewski will replace outgoing CEO Doug Murray, who will remain during a transition period. Murray had served in the role since 2013.