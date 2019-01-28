Ontario tribunal orders Alexander Zaitzeff to surrender law licence

An Ontario Law Society tribunal has ordered Thunder Bay's Alexander Zaitzeff to surrender his licence to practise in the profession.

The order came as part of a virtual disciplinary hearing Wednesday that dealt with allegations of professional misconduct and conduct unbecoming a lawyer filed by the tribunal against Zaitzeff.

The tribunal heard Zaitzeff admitted to professional misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a lawyer prior to the hearing. It had earlier suspended his law licence.

Zaitzeff was ordered to surrender his licence voluntarily within 30 days or it would be revoked. In addition, he was ordered to pay $4,000 in fees to the law society. The fees relate to the disciplinary proceeding and must be paid by June 24.

The penalties were a joint submission by Zaitzeff's legal counsel and that of the tribunal.

Emails, criminal charges at centre of misconduct

On the professional misconduct allegations, Zaitzeff was cited for:

Sending unprofessional emails in fall of 2016. The emails included profanity and were sent to a number of recipients, including fellow lawyers and clients.

Not informing the law society in a timely manner when he was facing criminal charges.

The tribunal also said Zaitzeff committed conduct unbecoming of a lawyer, relating to him pleading guilty to four criminal charges — assault, assault of a minor, invitation to sexual touching involving a minor and unauthorized possession of a firearm — in April 2018.