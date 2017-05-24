Law Society Tribunal disciplinary hearing for Alexander Zaitzeff postponed

A Law Society Tribunal disciplinary proceeding for a suspended Thunder Bay lawyer has been postponed.

Alexander Zaitzeff is facing allegations of professional misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a lawyer, tribunal documents show.

A Zoom hearing was scheduled for Wednesday morning, but it was adjourned due to a family emergency involving one of the panel members.

A new date has not been set.

The professional misconduct allegations are due to several emails sent by Zaitzeff in or around September and October 2016, in which Zaitzeff allegedly communicated "in a manner that was offensive or inconsistent with the proper tone of a professional communication from a lawyer."

The emails were sent to various recipients, as well as "counsel on an ongoing litigation matter," tribunal documents state.

In addition, the tribunal alleges Zaitzeff didn't inform the Law Society of Ontario "as soon as reasonably practicable" when he was charged with a number of criminal offences in November 2016.

Zaitzeff is also facing an allegation of conduct unbecoming of a lawyer, which results from his pleading guilty to four criminal charges in April 2018.

The charges included one count of assault, one count of assault of a minor, one count of invitation to sexual touching involving a minor and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Zaitzeff was sentenced to 15 months probation.