Ontario law society tribunal hearing for Alexander Zaitzeff of Thunder Bay to start Wednesday

A Law Society of Ontario tribunal hearing for a suspended Thunder Bay lawyer accused of professional misconduct has been rescheduled to start Wednesday morning.

The virtual hearing for Alexander (Sandy) Zaitzeff is due to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Zaitzeff faces allegations of professional misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a lawyer.

The allegations relate to several emails sent by Zaitzeff in or around September and October 2016 in which Zaitzeff allegedly communicated "in a manner that was offensive or inconsistent with the proper tone of a professional communication from a lawyer," law society documents show.

The emails were sent to various recipients, including "counsel on an ongoing litigation matter."

The tribunal also alleges Zaitzeff didn't inform the law society in a timely manner after he was charged with a number of criminal offences in November 2016.

The conduct unbecoming of a lawyer allegation stems from his guilty plea in April 2018 to four criminal charges. He was sentenced to 15 months' probation for one count each of:

Assault.

Assault of a minor.

Invitation to sexual touching involving a minor.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The law society tribunal hearing for Zaitzeff was initially scheduled for February, but was adjourned due to a family emergency involving one of the panel members.