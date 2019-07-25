YouTuber features Street View tour of Thunder Bay

He's visited the downtown south core, the Persian Man, the Mission Island Marsh, and the International Friendship Gardens — but Dan Winne has never actually been to Thunder Bay, Ont.

Winne launched a YouTube channel about three months ago that sees him touring cities around the world using Google Street View, an online application that allows users to move down virtually any street in the world and see panoramic images of the surroundings.

So far, he has visited some exotic locations such as Prague, Kuala Lumpur, and LaFayette, Louisiana, but a video uploaded earlier this week sees him touching down in Thunder Bay.



"Maybe it's silly, but the name caught my eye," he told CBC, explaining how the northwestern Ontario city turned up on his radar.

Asked what he knew about it before making his video, he said almost nothing.

"I hope that's not offensive, but it's just a little dot on the map," he added.

Dan Winne enjoys exploring the world via Google Street View, he said. He recently started making YouTube videos of his journeys. (Dan Winne/supplied )

Winne's impression of the city from his half-hour tour is that it "seems like a nice place" with "lots of big trucks," he said.

"I was initially thrown off," he added. "I thought I was in a downtown area, and then I found another downtown, so I found out that there's sort of two downtowns, or it was two towns formed into one."

The video captures Winne struggling to pronounce "Kaministiquia" and reaching an amusing conclusion about an iconic local bakery.

"The Persian Man," he says. "I guess that's a restaurant of some sort. Persian food? Interesting."

Since posting the video, he said, viewers have explained the proprietary doughnut-like pastry to him, and he's looked up images online.

"That looks delicious," he said.

Winne, who works in visual effects and animation in Pittsburgh, said he launched the YouTube channel because he enjoyed exploring the world via Street View as a hobby and thought others might like watching his journeys.

He has not yet travelled to any of the locations he's visited on Street View, but he said he would definitely consider visiting Thunder Bay in person.

"I could see getting there," he said. "Yeah. I'd love to."