14-year-old charged with assault, possession of weapon after altercation in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with assault and possession of a weapon after an altercation on Windsor Street on Friday evening, said Thunder Bay Police Service.

Police received a few calls just before 8:30 p.m. on October 19

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have charged a 14-year-old male youth with assault and possession of a weapon after an altercation in a Windsor Street complex on October 19.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with assault and possession of a weapon after an altercation on Windsor Street on Friday evening, according to the Thunder Bay Police Service.

Police said they received a few calls on Friday, October 19 about a fight in progress in a Windsor Street complex just before 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said two male youths involved in the altercation had left the area.

Police located both of them in the vicinity a short time later.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was remanded into custody, according to Monday's statement.

