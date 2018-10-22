14-year-old charged with assault, possession of weapon after altercation in Thunder Bay, Ont.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with assault and possession of a weapon after an altercation on Windsor Street on Friday evening, according to the Thunder Bay Police Service.
Police said they received a few calls on Friday, October 19 about a fight in progress in a Windsor Street complex just before 8:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, police said two male youths involved in the altercation had left the area.
Police located both of them in the vicinity a short time later.
The 14-year-old boy was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was remanded into custody, according to Monday's statement.