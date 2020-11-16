Thunder Bay firefighters rescue trapped child from building

Thunder Bay firefighters rescued a child who became trapped near the edge of a building.

The city's fire department was called to a building on Hardisty Street on Monday afternoon for a high angle rescue.

Fire officials said the child squeezed through an opening to try to get to the roof when he got stuck. He became cold and scared, officials added.

Firefighters set up ladders to reach him and then secured him in place while they waited for the aerial ladder.

Two firefighters helped get him free and then took him down, where he was assessed by paramedics.