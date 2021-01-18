The City of Thunder Bay has launched its 2021 Winter FunDays, offering free, virtual activities for city residents.

Winter FunDays officially began Sunday, and will continue to take place every second Sunday until March 28.

The city said the events will offer tips for a number of winter self-guided activities, including snow painting, winter science, and making winter syrup treats.

All programming can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.

The city reminds everyone to follow public health guidelines as they do any winter activities, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Ontario Stay at Home order.

For more information, visit the city's Winter FunDays web page.