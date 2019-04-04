Officials with the City of Thunder Bay are celebrating an award that recognizes the community for its "outstanding commitment to promoting youth engagement."

"We are currently recognized as a Youth Friendly Designated City," Donna Sippala, Director of Recreation, Culture & Municipal Child Care, stated in a written release on Thursday. "This is a fantastic start, and our goal is to build on our achievements over the next few years."

The designation, awarded by Play Works — an independent group of organizations committed to encouraging and promoting youth activities — means that the city has met the following criteria:

Options for youth for play

Easy access to information for play activities in the community

Community recognition and youth celebration

Formal funding for youth play

Feeling of value by youth in the community

Accessible and socially inclusive play for youth

The city received their award on March 28 at the Parks and Recreation Ontario's Education Forum.