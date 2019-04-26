Students from several high schools in Thunder Bay, Ont., are supporting local youth programs and services in the region by raising over $11,000 for a United Way program.

Through the months of October, November and December 2018, students from Dennis Franklin Cromarty high school, Ecole Secondaire Catholique De La Verendrye, Hammarskjold High School, Westgate CVI and St. Ignatius high school hosted several fundraising activities and raised a total of $11,692 to help support three projects through the "Youth 4 Community" initiative in Thunder Bay.

This donation included a $4,000 contribution from Scotiabak, a well as $3,200 from the GenNext Let's Get Quizzical Trivia Night.

"This is my second year participating in the Youth 4 Community," Abby Brown, the chair of the United Way youth granting committee, stated in a written release. "It's been a great experience and a real eye-opener to the challenges facing local youth."

"I'm happy to be part of the solution, along with the other students, and am hopeful that these programs will make a real impact in our community and into the future."

A $5,000 grant was given to the evergreen kitchen upgrade project to purchase a new fridge, stove and dishwasher in hopes of increasing youth attendance to the program and mobilize them to be resilient and healthy.

Another $5,000 grant was given to the cultural awareness project to help hold a powwow and leadership retreat in order to bring better understanding, greater knowledge and appreciation for the Indigenous culture, as well as to take steps towards truth and reconciliation within the school community.

The remaining $1,692 was given to support the Wake the Giant Music Festival in hopes of making Thunder Bay a more accepting community, to break down barriers and build understanding and appreciation.