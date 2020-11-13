(CBC)

We have so much to celebrate in northern Ontario: unparalleled natural beauty, some of the best recreational activities in the world and a strong sense of northern pride.

Your North: a virtual road trip takes listeners on a journey across the north, led by Up North's new show host Jonathan Pinto.

KENORA

Helena Devins, Matiowski Farmers' Market coordinator, City of Kenora

If you haven't played — or even heard of Crokocicurl — don't despair, the game is coming to Anicinabe Park this winter.

Invented in Winnipeg, Crokicurl is a life-size version of the Canadian tabletop game Crokinole. Instead of shooting wooden discs into the centre, you throw curling rocks on a specially designed rink.

"It's gaining in popularity," Devins said. "People are making homemade Crokicurl rinks in backyards using lumber as posts and jugs as curling rocks. This truly is a Canadian sport."

ATIKOKAN

John Pringle, local author, Atikokan native

Pringle's childhood was rich in the natural world; he grew up hunting, fishing and spending time in the bush. "This is simple enough to do when Quetico Provincial Park is on your doorstep," he said.

Living in northern Ontario shaped both his life and his writing with two of his self-published books, Spirals: Stories of Northwestern Ontario (2016) and Raven Dance (2020) set in the region.

Many of his characters are steeped in that atmosphere as inspiration comes from the sights, sounds and people of Atikokan.

THUNDER BAY

Daniel Fiorito, manager, Rollin' Thunder, Thunder Bay

"It's like a regular bike, but with 5 inch tires, so twice as big. A bit of a head turner, which appeals to people — you will be noticed!"

Daniel Fiorito, manager of Rollin' Thunder in Thunder Bay, says fat biking has exploded in popularity over the past five years. These bikes have a wider fork and sturdy frame, allowing adventurers to bike on the snow, ice and through adverse conditions.

Fiorito's favourite places to go: Touring Sleeping Giant provincial park, exploring the Nor'westers, and taking advantage of over 20 km of groomed single track found in Trowbridge Forest.

GERALDTON/GREENSTONE

Tom Rivers, outdoor enthusiasts and vice principal, Geraldton Composite High School

Rivers may be from southern Ontario, but he adopted the northern lifestyle over a decade ago and never looked back.

He knows that the best lunch is the one you catch yourself, out on the ice, five minutes from town. Always one to embrace the outdoors, his favourite pastimes include ice fishing, snowshoeing and the ultimate rush of freedom: snowmobiling.

Spending the first six years teaching at a First Nation's school shaped who he is now. "A lot of my values and beliefs align with what I've learned from this community; they taught me their way of life."

MARATHON

Kirsten Spence, project coordinator, Lake Superior Group of Seven Trail

Developing trails is Spence's legacy, something she can leave for future generations; her piece of reconciliation when working with First Nation communities.

She is part of the Group of Seven Trail initiative, a project that will connect some of the painting sites from Pukaskwa National Park to Neys Provincial Park.

The project will allow Canadians to explore the iconic painting locations of the Group of Seven. "It's over 100 years now and those spots still exist. The light is exactly the same, there's no development. It's quite amazing, almost like a religious experience."

MOOSONEE

Wayne Taipale, mayor, Moosonee

All aboard The Polar Bear Express!

Beginning in Cochrane, the train heads north and is flagged down by travellers, hunters and campers who board with their gear and settle in for the journey until it reaches Moosonee, 300 kilometres later.

"It's our highway, our way in and out of the community," Taipale said. "You can then take a Ski-Doo taxi (a sleigh with a cover) on the ice road over to Moose Factory."'

TIMMINS

Megan Rasmussen, treasurer, Timmins Dog-Powered Sports Association

Don't have ten strong huskies and a sled at your disposal? No problem!

A dog-powered sport is any sport where your dog has a harness and is helping to propel you forward. It can help create a better relationship between people and their dogs and also allows exercise in a controlled manner.

"It's a teamwork sport, and there's so many ways you can get your dog into a harness," said Rasmussen. "You can walk or run with your dog. If there's a need for speed, you can bike or ski, which is called 'skijoring.'"

BEAR ISLAND

School kids setting a Beaver Trap with Elder/Councillor Michael Paul

Wayne Potts, manager, Temagami First Nation Health Service

Community is key for the 250 people who call Bear Island home.

The island is inaccessible between the end of November and early December by boat, or snowmobile until the lake freezes. Neighbours rely on each other to ensure freezers, and cupboards are stocked.

"We have a program where we harvest and hunt for elders who can't get out, or don't have families," Potts said. "It's in the spirit of providing for each other; trying to connect people, especially youth, back to the land."

While conditions can be harsh, Wayne's once-in-a-lifetime experience of witnessing the northern lights made a cold winter night truly spectacular.

NORTH BAY

Sid Bobb, co-artistic director, Aanmitaagzi

'Aanmitaagzi' means "he or she speaks."

Sid and his co-artistic director wife Penny Couchie are committed to elevating the voices of community through theatre with the first Indigenous organization in the region.

"Canada has a tough history with the arts and culture of its First Nations people," Bobb said. "It was negatively impacted and prohibited through residential schools; language and ceremonies were deeply affected."

The collective's "bush to stage" interpretation draws on traditional activities like harvesting maple syrup and tanning moose hides.

SUDBURY

Taylor Dixon, Volunteer, Kivi Park

Taylor Dixon has been volunteering at Kivi Park since it opened in 2016 and loves the community feel of the park.

While school takes up a lot of her time, you can still find her on Nina's Way, the 1.3 km ice loop that takes skaters through the birch trees and beneath the lights. Nina's Way opened two years ago and was made possible by the Grossi Family, in memory of their mother Nina.

"There's been wedding photos done on the skate path and proposals, Dixon said. It's the place to be in the winter!"