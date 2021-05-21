Northern Ontario Curling Association's new committee aims to draw more youth to the sport

A new committee hopes to bolster the number of young curlers in northwestern Ontario.

The Northern Ontario Curling Association's youth advisory committee is made up of members from across the region, said Jackson Dubinsky, who represents Thunder Bay.

"I have been part of the junior program in Thunder Bay, and recently I've been helping coaching, and the numbers are dwindling," said the 16-year-old. "I want to grow the sport and I really want to make it an option."

The issue is widespread and affecting curling clubs across northern Ontario, said Jackson.

A lot of people see it [curling] as something not as exciting as maybe hockey or soccer. But if we can change … people's perspective about it, I think we can get increased turnout. - Jackson Dubinsky

"It is part of the problem everywhere. That's the main reason that the committee was created, just getting people's opinions who've been through junior programs.

Dubinsky said the committee held its first meeting last week, and discussed ways to get elementary and high school students interested in curling.

"One of the biggest things was changing the conversation about curling," he said.

"A lot of people see it as something not as exciting as maybe hockey or soccer. But if we can change … people's perspective about it, I think we can get increased turnout."