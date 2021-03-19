You'll never guess this Thunder Bay gelato maker's most popular flavour

What's life like for a gelato maker, in winter, during a pandemic?

I found myself pondering that question that I as placed a carton of the frozen dessert in my cart at the grocery store the other day.

So for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I reached out to Sandra Henderson. She's with Prime Gelato, a business she owns with Anne-Marie Calonego in Thunder Bay.

I started by asking Sandra how it started. Tap the player to hear our chat.

Prime Gelato is located at 200 Red River Rd. in Thunder Bay Ont. You can find their product in stores across Ontario.

(And if you haven't reached that part of the audio yet, their most popular flavour is blueberry cheesecake.)

