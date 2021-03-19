You'll never guess this Thunder Bay gelato maker's most popular flavour
Prime Gelato has been churning out the premium frozen treat for five years
What's life like for a gelato maker, in winter, during a pandemic?
I found myself pondering that question that I as placed a carton of the frozen dessert in my cart at the grocery store the other day.
So for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I reached out to Sandra Henderson. She's with Prime Gelato, a business she owns with Anne-Marie Calonego in Thunder Bay.
I started by asking Sandra how it started. Tap the player to hear our chat.
Prime Gelato is located at 200 Red River Rd. in Thunder Bay Ont. You can find their product in stores across Ontario.
(And if you haven't reached that part of the audio yet, their most popular flavour is blueberry cheesecake.)
"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
