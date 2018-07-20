Thunder Bay police renew call for public assistance in assault investigation

Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police are renewing calls for public assistance as they investigate what they're calling a serious, aggravated assault on the city's south side.

Woman taken to hospital after assault on city's south side

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they investigate an assault on the city's south side. (CBC)

Police said the assault occurred just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at Yonge Street and West Gore Street.

A female was taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the incident. Police believe the attacker was known to the victim.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

