Thunder Bay police renew call for public assistance in assault investigation
Thunder Bay police are renewing calls for public assistance as they investigate what they're calling a serious, aggravated assault on the city's south side.
Woman taken to hospital after assault on city's south side
Police said the assault occurred just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at Yonge Street and West Gore Street.
A female was taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the incident. Police believe the attacker was known to the victim.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.