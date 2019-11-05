Physical distancing drives Thunder Bay yoga classes online

A Thunder Bay yoga studio is taking its classes online to help people cope with the stresses of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Modo Yoga Thunder Bay has begun offering yoga classes on Instagram Live, and the reception has been "great," studio director Debbie Zweep said.

"We do want to work with our students, with our communities around being calm and ... still inspired as we transition our lives for the next little bit, from perhaps the places that we usually practice or work," Zweep said. "Now many of us are in our homes, and we have to form new habits, right? We have to find ways to keep ourselves inspired and calm."

Zweep said she's had dozens of people joining the classes, both from Thunder Bay and outside of the city.

"It's been a really great response," she said.

Zweep said the online classes offer more flexibility for people who've been forced to change their usual routines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Thunder Bay online classes can be found by searching Modo Yoga Tbay on Instagram.

Online classes can also be found at the Modo Yoga website.