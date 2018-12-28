A handful of one-of-a-kind Indigenous artworks are hanging brightly along the walls at the YES Employment Services Youth Zone in Thunder Bay, Ont., as a way to inspire youth to embrace their full potential.

"We wanted to create a youth zone that was really accessible for people," said YES Employment Services executive director, Rob Barrett, "so part of it was, can we do something with our walls so that it's more comfortable and welcoming and accessible."

He said after some recommendations from students, they decided to commission artist John Ferris to help create a collection that will help motivate, inspire and energize the "most challenged youth" that utilize the employment centre's services.

"The youth will actually just sit in here with this work and sometimes I'll walk in ... and I'll see them gently touching some of the work, because it's very textured," Barrett said, adding that staff at YES are grateful for a board of directors who decided to "make this a priority."

Ferris said the artwork at YES Employment Services is different than his regular pieces. Using branches, leaves, leather and feathers, Ferris hopes the brightly coloured pieces will inspire and motivate youth. (Riley Yesno / CBC)

Neon construction paper, textured fabric as well as pieces of branches and leaves from the region are all incorporated into Ferris's artwork at the employment centre, which is unlike some of his regular pieces.

"The work I have here was actually different compared to what I'm usually doing ... but this gave me more freedom to do what I wanted to do," Ferris said, "so we used mixed media and raw materials such as birch bark, cedar leaves, leather, and feathers as well."

He said he wanted youth to feel comfortable and inspired by his artwork, but also for those of Indigenous heritage to be proud of their culture and who they are.

Ferris said he wants youth to feel proud of their Indigenous culture when they walk into the youth zone at YES Employment Services. (Riley Yesno / CBC)

"I always tell kids, you know anything that you do is something that is gained," Ferris said, "even if you fail at school, it's not failing, it's just taking a break. It's an experiment, it's an experience ... and there's going to be another opportunity, so don't give up."

He hopes visitors to the YES Employment Services Youth Zone will take the time to "really think about [the art]" and "why it was painted this way."