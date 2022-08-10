Thunder Bay, Ont., police continue search for 25-year-old man missing more than a week

Thunder Bay police are searching a location in the city's intercity area as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a 25-year-old man.

Kacey Yellowhead's last confirmed location was at Simpson Street and Northern Avenue.

Surveillance video shows Yellowhead — who's from Eabametoong, and has been living in Thunder Bay for about a year — walking southbound on Simpson Street at about 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 2, where he encountered a woman. The two talked briefly, then continued walking.

Thunder Bay police Det. Const. Jeff Saunders, who's the service's missing persons coordinator, said police are asking anyone who lives south of the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway and east of Simpson Street to check outbuildings or old vehicles for signs of Yellowhead.

A heavy downpour began at about 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, he said.

"We're not sure if maybe he sought some sort of refuge n the area," Saunders said. "That's why we're asking the public to check their properties.

A surveillance image of Kacey Yellowhead. The 25-year-old's last known location was in the area of Simpson Street and Northern Avenue on the evening of Aug. 2. (Thunder Bay Police Service/Supplied)

"We're also asking the public if they have any video surveillance on their homes, doorbells, corners of their houses, that may assist us in the investigation."

On Tuesday, the police Emergency Task Unit was conducting a grid search in the area, and the police drone had also been deployed to assist in the search.

Saunders said Yellowhead's family is very concerned.

"You have an individual that normally communicates with his family," Saunders said. "He hasn't."

"There's been absolutely no Facebook activity," he said. "We're using all the investigative techniques that we have to locate him. And basically, we've come up with nothing."

Police are also hoping to identify and speak to the woman Yellowhead was seen talking to on Aug. 2.

Yellowhead is described as an Indigenous male, about 5'6" tall with a thin build. He has shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, and a red mark on his cheek.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, charcoal grey shorts, and white socks with no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.