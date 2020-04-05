Sacred fires mark final steps of Walking with our Sisters art installation

An art installation that traveled the country to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is taking its final steps.

A sacred fire will be held this fall and another in the spring as part of the ceremonial protocols being practiced by organizers with Walking with our Sisters.

The installation featured more than 2,000 moccasin tops, known as vamps, that were contributed by families and friends of Indigenous women who are missing or have been killed. Each of the contributors now has the choice to have their vamps returned or offered to the sacred fire.

"These are items of the heart that were made by family members or community members, so they are items of love," said Leanna Marshall, a volunteer with Walking with our Sisters. "They represented the women so that's why we treated them with such care and such love."

The future of each vamp that made up the Walking with our Sisters installation will be determined by its maker who can choose to have it returned to them or to offer it to a sacred fire. (Stephanie Blanchet/Radio-Canada)

Marshall said Walking with our Sisters began in ceremony, and "we're still in ceremony as long as we have the vamps."

Started in 2013, the final Walking with our Sister installation took place in Batoche, Sask., in 2019. At that time a team of about 20 volunteers dealt with more than half the vamps, either by returning them or offering them to a sacred fire at that time.

It can be hard to let go of the vamps, Marshall said.

"I've handled all of those vamps and you definitely create these connections with them and relationships with them," she said. "At the same time, Walking with our Sisters came from a spiritual place and it will go full circle back to a spiritual place" through the sacred fire.

The remaining vamps have been "resting" for a year as planned, but pandemic precautions got in the way of holding another gathering of volunteers this summer to finish the work of caring for the vamps.

Instead, a smaller team is working virtually through social media to reach out to people who created the remaining vamps. So far about half the people are opting to offer their vamps to the sacred fire, Marshall said.

There was a suggestion that the vamps could be given to a museum, but Marshall said that doesn't align with the values behind their creation.

"They were here for a purpose, and they've fulfilled what they needed to do here and now we need to fulfil our commitment and continue in that spiritual way," she said.

Marshall said it is an honour to be involved with Walking with our Sisters.

"I feel like it's still unfolding," she said. "The whole experience continues to impact our lives in different ways."

In particular, Marshall said, the foundational principles of kindness and respect that surrounded all aspects of the work have created many lasting relationships within the Indigenous community and beyond.

"There were so many things that were beautiful about that whole process that always started in ceremony and we treated each other with kindness in that real humble way," she said.

"And we took those Indigenous values — those human values — to the vamps and we were able to demonstrate to one another and to community members to family members how to take care of our community."

If you contributed vamps to Walking with our Sisters and they haven't been returned to you, you're asked to contact them at wwosvamps@gmail.com with a photo of your vamps, your mailing address and phone number.

The mail-outs and sacred fires will continue "for as long as it takes to ensure that we do everything in our power to respect the wishes of the makers," Marshall said.