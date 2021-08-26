Wunnumin Lake leadership calls for assistance following three sudden deaths in 36 hours

Wunnumin Lake First Nation is requesting support from the federal and provincial governments following three sudden deaths in 36 hours.

At a media conference on Thursday, the community said a 20-year-old Wunnumin Lake resident died after falling from a communications town in the community on Aug. 17, Wunnumin Lake First Nation Chief Sam Mamakwa said at a news conference in Thunder Bay on Thursday. The incident is under investigation.

A youth who witnessed the incident — and was related to the individual who fell from the tower — took his own life the next day, Mamakwa said.

Then, an elder passed away while in a long-term care facility outside of Wunnumin Lake, and his family wasn't informed until a day after his passing, the community said.

Wunnumin Lake is now asking for urgent mental health support, additional policing and security, and for the governments to work with the community to help community members better respond to similar emergencies in the future.

"Our community is under risk management to maintain community stability, but we require immediate and longer-term support to help us with the psychological trauma and impacts on our entire community," Mamawka said. "It is critical that the appropriate mental health and other supports are provided as quickly as possible to stabilize our community and help our members heal from these terrible events."

"We are doing the best we can, but the people of Wunnumin need to know that more help is on the way."

Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) supported Wunnumin's requests.

"We are very concerned for the welfare of the members of the Wunnumin Lake community as they grieve these terrible losses," NAN Grand Chief Derek Fox said in a statement. "Tragedies like this have devastating effects in our First Nations communities, and people often have nowhere to turn for help."

"We will do everything we can to support the community and we look to our provincial and federal treaty partners to respond immediately to Chief and Council's requests for assistance."