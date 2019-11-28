Thunder Bay player earns spot at World Junior A hockey challenge

A Thunder Bay-born player will be representing Canada at the upcoming World Junior A Challenge tournament.

Nicholas DeGrazia — who plays for the Rayside Balfour Canadians in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League — has been named to Team Canada East, Hockey Canada announced this week.

However, one other player is under consideration for a spot on Team Canada West — Thunder Bay's Nikolas Campbell, a member of the Thunder Bay North Stars of the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) is one of 44 players who've been invited to that team's selection camp.

The two players are split between the two Canadian teams because of the leagues they play in. While most Ontario leagues fall into Team Canada East recruiting territory, the SIJHL, specifically, is part of the Team Canada West system.

The Team Canada West selection camp will take place from Dec. 1-3 in Calgary.

The World Junior A Challenge — described as an international showcase for Junior A players — will run from Dec. 7-15 in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.