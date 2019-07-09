OPP investigate theft of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Northwestern Ontario worksites

Thunder Bay OPP are asking for the public's help as they investigate the theft of $20,000 worth of tools and equipment from three worksites this summer.

Police say the thefts occurred at construction sites along Highway 527 on June 15, August 2 and August 6.

In all three incidents, items were taken from storage containers.

Stolen items include chainsaws, cordless drills, tool boxes, and other construction tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.