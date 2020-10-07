New online tools offer insight into northwestern Ontario labour market

A new set of online tools is offering job-seekers and employers in-depth insight into the northwestern Ontario labour market.

The North Superior Workforce Planning Board officially unveiled its new WorkSCAPE Northwest tools on Wednesday.

The tools, which are housed on the planning board's website, include a number of resources for job-seekers and employers in the region.

Anthony Noga, labour market analyst with the board, said WorkSCAPE Northwest will be a "game-changer for workforce development in our region."

The tools will "give us timely and locally specific data, that we can use to response to COVID-19, to tailor community programming, education, training and more," he said. "Best of all, it's not the final product. The longer it's active, the better and more-reliable the tools, and the data, will all become."

Currently, WorkSCAPE Northwest includes a number of tools. They include a regional job board, which aggregates job postings from 25 other sites and is updated hourly.

There's a job map, showing where the posted jobs are in the region, as well as nearby services like child care or public transportation.

A talent map shows where workers in specific fields are located, while a sector map lets users view the location of employers in specific industries, and which employers are hiring for specific job types.

Finally, the career explorer highlights pathways between specific jobs: what sort of education or experience, for example, would be required for someone interested in switching to a new career.

"Our service providers, a number of them, were really excited to see the career pathways option there," said Madge Richardson, planning board executive director. "When they're working with clients that are trying to decide on a career, or where they want to put their efforts into a job search, they can actually have that … in their meetings with the clients to be able to talk about the jobs, where they're located."