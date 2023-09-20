Women's Baseball World Cup field set for 2024 finals in Thunder Bay

The field is set and the dates are in for the 2024 Women's Baseball World Cup in Thunder Bay, Ont., next summer.

Japan, USA, Chinese Taipei, Canada, Venezuela and Mexico will be competing from July 28 - Aug. 3, 2024 at Port Arthur Stadium in Thunder Bay.

It's the third year in a row that northwestern Ontario will host elite women's baseball.

This summer, Thunder Bay hosted Group B qualifiers which saw Canada, USA and Mexico advance to next year's finals. In 2022, it hosted a Canada-USA friendship exhibition series that marked the return to competitive action after COVID-19 shutdowns for both teams.

She went from fighting wildfires to hitting fastballs for Team Canada. Hitting a fastball or pitching in a big game for the national team might be stressful for most players, but Team Canada's Alli Schroder doesn't mind. She's seen plenty of stress already this summer fighting wildfires in B.C.

"We're extremely excited, very grateful to the local organizing community in Thunder Bay," said Jason Dickson, Baseball Canada's CEO.

"You could see each year the energy start to build a little bit and I think now everyone's had a real good look at what this event is going to look like, you're going to see bigger crowds in 2024," he said.

Canada finished in second place during this summer's qualifiers with a 4-1 win-loss record, just behind the United States, which went 5-0, and ahead of Mexico, which finished 3-2.