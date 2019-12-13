'Hidden homelessness' an issue for many women in northwestern Ontario, says city's Elizabeth Fry Society

The closure of the Midtown Inn in Thunder Bay – a hotel where a number of violent incidents have taken place – has left some women in the city homeless, said the program coordinator for the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario (EFSNWO).

"Sometimes we just don't realize the impact of a place when we drive past it," noted Mary Kozorys.

"That place was housing for a great number of women in the community and people lived there because they had no choice" she said. "Not suggesting at all that that was a good place to live, but it did for many people provide literally that roof over one's head because they can't afford to find anything else."

Kozorys made the observation while discussing the conclusions of the Women's National Housing and Homelessness Network (WNHHN) report , released June 25. She said the report's findings parallel many of those of a 2019 study, conducted by the EFSNWO, which looked at the relationship between female incarceration rates and their housing situation.

"What really resonated with me is this concept of hidden homelessness" she said. "We really don't recognize how women are impacted and where women are forced to seek shelter."

The WHNHHN concluded the number of homeless women, girls, and gender-diverse people in Canada has been dramatically underestimated, in part because of the way housing needs are defined, measured, and responded to. The authors noted that homelessness is generally viewed through a male-centric lens and that's why the solutions often overlook the unique needs and challenges of women.

"We tend to overlook the fact that women represent part of a family unit, so very often women are separated from their children because they can't have their children living with them in places that are precarious and prone to other activities," she said.

As well, the WNHHN found that 91 per cent of homeless women in Canada have experienced assault in their lifetime, meaning women may choose to couch-surf or find any kind of sheltered space to stay in, rather than sleeping on the streets. Those situations can be equally dangerous and unsuitable, but because the woman has a roof over her head, she no longer appears to be homeless.

Mary Kozorys, program coordinator for the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario says the recent closure of the Midtown Inn in Thunder Bay has left some women in the city homeless. The hotel has been the site of several violent incidents. (Olivia Levesque (CBC))

"What happens in trying to measure the extent of homelessness is you don't consider where people are forced to go," said Kozorys.

The pandemic and associated physical distancing protocols have made finding housing even more challenging for many women, leaving them few options if they needed to self-isolate, Kozorys said.

Both studies emphasize the need to build more transitional housing to give women a place to live with their children until they can afford their own home or apartment.

Kozorys said she would like to see a national strategy to tackle homelessness that would build "communities that are inclusive and that can provide safe spaces for everyone and spaces that are welcoming and that recognize that individuals have different needs at different times during their life."

