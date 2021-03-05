Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Pedestrian dies from injuries sustained in collision

An 89-year-old Thunder Bay woman has died after being struck by a vehicle last week.
CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police say an 89-year-old woman has died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle last week. (Christina Jung/CBC)

An 89-year-old Thunder Bay woman has died after being struck by a vehicle last week.

Thunder Bay police on Monday said the woman died in hospital from injuries sustained from the incident.

Police said emergency services were called to a Red River Road parking lot on March 4 for a collision involving a pedestrian and a pickup truck.

The woman's identity is being withheld at the family's request, police said.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now