Pedestrian dies from injuries sustained in collision
An 89-year-old Thunder Bay woman has died after being struck by a vehicle last week.
Thunder Bay police on Monday said the woman died in hospital from injuries sustained from the incident.
Police said emergency services were called to a Red River Road parking lot on March 4 for a collision involving a pedestrian and a pickup truck.
The woman's identity is being withheld at the family's request, police said.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.