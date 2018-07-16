74-year-old Thunder Bay woman dies after Saturday collision, police say

A 74-year-old Thunder Bay woman has died after a single motor vehicle collision on Onion Lake Road Saturday evening, police said.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. in the area of Aintree Avenue. Police said investigators have determined a black Hyundai was travelling northbound on Onion Lake Road, when it left the roadway on the east shoulder.

The vehicle struck a concrete curb, a rock, and a hydro pole, before rolling over and coming to rest on its roof.

The single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre shortly after the crash. Her name is not being released at the request of her family.

A section of Onion Lake Road was closed for several hours while the investigation was conducted.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and who has not already spoken to police, to contact them at 684-1276,